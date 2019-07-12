Peterborough school’s 70s party with silver lining

As part of their topic on the 1970s, Year 1 children at Fulbridge Academy in New England, Peterborough, celebrated the Silver Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth with a street party in the playground.

There was a fancy dress competition on the theme of red, white and blue and a celebration hat competition- all homemade - and the children and staff really showed fantastic imagination and flare. They had also learned a dance to Blame it on the Boogie, which they performed with great enthusiasm on the day. The celebration was rounded off with a party lunch of sandwiches, crisps and squash with jelly and ice cream to finish. It certainly evoked memories of the actual day in 1977 for the staff old enough to remember it.

