Peterborough school pupils are crowned winners

Students from The King’s School in Peterborough have beaten off competition from schools and colleges across the region to be crowned winner of the Subway® brand’s Design a Sub competition.

The annual challenge – now in its eighth year - run by the Subway® brand asks budding young entrepreneurs from schools and colleges across Hertfordshire, Essex, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Northamptonshire, Suffolk and Bedfordshire to come up with their own design and marketing campaign for a brand new 6-inch Sub or flatbread.

The city team came up with a Sub called the Sweet ‘n’ Spice and alongside five other teams that were shortlisted, they pitched their marketing and advertising campaign to a panel of Subway® experts on February 1 at Cambridge University. The winning team consists of Isabel Collins, Harry Fletcher, Twiza Mutambo and Mirae Unalkat who are all studying business .

Their winning Sub design, which consists of Italian bread, chicken strips, sweet chilli sauce, jalapenos, peppers, tomatoes and lettuce will be brought to life in over 200 Subway® stores across Anglia in April, and the team has also bagged themselves £1,000 worth of Amazon vouchers.

Harry Fletcher said: “We’ve really enjoyed the competition, from start to finish. It was great to put the business skills we have been learning into practice with a brand that we all know and love. It’s been a brilliant learning experience; pitching in front of the panel from the Subway® brand was really nerve-racking, but such great preparation for the future.”

Subway® brand entrepreneur, Bob Moodliar, who chaired the judging panel, commented: “The team from The King’s School really impressed us with both their Sub design and campaign ideas.”