Peterborough school closures - Friday, March 2

A number of Peterborough schools have already announced they will be closed tomorrow (Friday, March 2) due to the bad weather.
They are:
Abbotsmede - Lime Academy
Arthur Mellows VC
Barnack
Beeches
Bishop Creighton Academy
Brewster Avenue
City Learning Centre - Fletton
City Learning Centre - Honeyhill (open for Yr 11 exams only)
City Learning Centre - Williamson Avenue site
City of Peterborough Academy
City of Peterborough Academy Special School
Discovery
Duke of Bedford
Gladstone Academy
Hampton College
Hampton Hargate
Hampton Primary
Hampton Gardens
Hampton Vale
Jack Hunt
NeneGate
Newark Hill Academy
Oakdale
Ormiston Meadows Academy
Parnwell - Lime Academy
Paston Ridings
Queen Katherine Academy
Sir Harry Smith
St Augustines
St Botolphs
St John Fisher
Stanground Academy
Thomas Deacon Academy
Thomas Deacon Junior Academy
Thorpe
Watergall - Lime Academy
West Town Academy
Wittering.
Peterborough Regional College is also closed, as is the Greater Peterborough UTC.
We will keep the list updated.