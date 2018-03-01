Peterborough school closures - Friday, March 2

A number of Peterborough schools have already announced they will be closed tomorrow (Friday, March 2) due to the bad weather.

They are:

Snow photo

Abbotsmede - Lime Academy

Arthur Mellows VC

Barnack

Beeches

Bishop Creighton Academy

Brewster Avenue

City Learning Centre - Fletton

City Learning Centre - Honeyhill (open for Yr 11 exams only)

City Learning Centre - Williamson Avenue site

City of Peterborough Academy

City of Peterborough Academy Special School

Discovery

Duke of Bedford

Gladstone Academy

Hampton College

Hampton Hargate

Hampton Primary

Hampton Gardens

Hampton Vale

Jack Hunt

NeneGate

Newark Hill Academy

Oakdale

Ormiston Meadows Academy

Parnwell - Lime Academy

Paston Ridings

Queen Katherine Academy

Sir Harry Smith

St Augustines

St Botolphs

St John Fisher

Stanground Academy

Thomas Deacon Academy

Thomas Deacon Junior Academy

Thorpe

Watergall - Lime Academy

West Town Academy

Wittering.

Peterborough Regional College is also closed, as is the Greater Peterborough UTC.

We will keep the list updated.