Peterborough school and model club raise £2,600 for Anna’s Hope charity

The Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET) teamed up with Peterborough Scale Model Club, raising over £2,600 for a local charity.

On March 2 and 3, TDET provided the hire facilities at Queen Katharine Academy, Walton, to the Peterborough Scale Model Club for their national event, free of charge. The Trust absorbed the cost of hire and the club donated this value, along with event entry fees, to a charity chosen by the pupils and staff at Queen Katharine Academy.

The academy chose Anna’s Hope, which is a local charity that supports children with brain tumours. They co-ordinate support at home and school, help families to make happy memories and raise awareness.

The event was well attended and raised a significant £2,609.20 for the charity.

Anna’s Hope was presented with the cheque at Queen Katharine Academy, and Tessa Wenn, bookings coordinator for external lettings at TDET, said: “Community is at the heart of TDET’s vision and bringing businesses, the community and students together for a charitable cause is important for us to make a positive impact on society. It was a privilege to organise an event that has raised thousands of pounds for such a special charity. Thank you to everyone and especially the club for making this possible.”

Founder of Anna’s Hope, Carole Hughes, said: “We just want to say a huge thank-you to TDET and the Peterborough Scale Model Club for their generous donation.

“This money is vital to the work we do and will help us continue to support families and children with brain tumours across the East of England.”

To find out more about TDET and their facilities, please email: facilities-hire@tdet.education

To find out more about Anna’s Hope, please visit: www.annas-hope.co.uk