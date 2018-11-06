Peterborough’s Thorpe Hall Hospice needs sponsors for Lights of Love concert

Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice is looking for a sponsor for its Lights of Love carol concert next month, and next year’s Dragon Boat Festival.

The two events raise much needed funds for the hospice, which costs £9000 a day to run. Sponsorship would ensure that money raised would all go towards patient care.

Lights of Love service 2016 at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall .Visitors singing carols EMN-161112-194218009

The concert, for many years held at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Longthorpe, has been moved this year to the iconic surroundings of Peterborough Cathedral.

The candlelit event, on Sunday December 16, will be an evening of reflection and celebration including carols and festive readings.

The hospice’s Head of Fundraising, Donna Young, said: “Although the focus of this event is remembrance, many people do make a donation. Sponsors can ensure that every penny goes to provide patients and their loved ones with the care of which we are so proud.”

Fundraisers are offering companies or individuals a gold (£3500) and two silver sponsorships (£1000 each) which will include a company name or logo on promotional materials and regular media releases.

Last year’s outdoor Lights of Love concert had to be cancelled because of severe weather conditions. “We were very sad to have had to cancel but our move to the Cathedral means that we will not have that problem this year and we hope to see all our regular guests back as well as many new ones,” Donna added.

As in previous years, concertgoers will have the opportunity to write a dedication to their loved one and place it on the Lights of Love Christmas trees in the Cathedral. Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice memorial books will also be on display. Doors open at 5.30pm for a 6pm start.

The Dragon Boat Festival held in June has raised more than £60,000 over the past four years to help fund Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. Donna said: “Having sponsorship enables us to support more people living with a life limiting illness and their loved ones.” For a donation of £5000 plus vat, a sponsor would benefit from much promotional material and publicity including attending an event launch early in 2019 as well as a boat entry.

The event attracts thousands of visitors and many prominent local businesses take part.

For more information about sponsorships and the events, contact thorpe.fundraising@sueryder.org or call 01733 225999