Peterborough’s Thomas Cook charity ball cruises to £18,500 success

The first charity ball staged by holiday giant Thomas Cook in Peterborough has raised £18,500 for good causes.

The ball was staged at Peterborough’s Marriott Hotel on behalf of the Thomas Cook Children’s Charity.

From left, Chris Green, Emily Cooper, Nicola Caffell and Maija Noble.

More than 250 guests - including 20 travel partners and 100 Thomas Cook staff from its offices at Westpoint, in Lynch Wood, attended the dance, which included dinner, band, raffle and speeches.

Afterwards, chairperson of Thomas Cook Children’s Charity, Jamie Queen, said: “It was great to see so many of our travel partners and colleagues come together to raise money at our first charity ball.

He added: “We would like to thank MSC Cruises for their generous sponsorship, our travel partners and colleagues who donated generously, and our commercial team for organising it and making it a success.”

The Thomas Cook Children’s Charity, which is committed to improving children’s lives in our local communities as well as overseas, supports Thorpe Hall, Peterborough Hospital Children’s Ward, and Stilton Primary School.

Last month, Thomas Cook staff raised £ £59,000 with a Dragon Boat race.