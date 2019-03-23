Peterborough’s skyline lit up as fair comes to town

Peterborough’s skyline has been lit up as a funfair has come to town.

The Peterborough Mart Funfair opened last week at Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park on Oundle Road near Town Bridge - and scores of thrill seekers have been queueing up to get their adrenaline fix on the biggest and fastest rides on offer. While some of the bigger, modern rides drew huge crowds, traditional favourites such as the Waltzers also remained popular as families enjoyed candyfloss on a stick, and an attempt to win a large teddy on Hook-a-Duck during an early spring night out. The fair will be running over the next two weekends - with rides open between Thursday. March 21 and Sunday, March 24, and Thursday March 28 to Sunday, March 31. The arrival of the fair means residents - and football fans - who normally use the car park are being forced to look elsewhere. The fair will remain in place even when it is closed mid-week. Peterborough United had a home match against Coventry last Saturday, while Southend United visit the ABAX Stadium this weekend. Supporters - and shoppers and commuters - are urged to use other city centre car parks if they are travelling to Peterborough while the fair is on. For more details visit https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/parking/car-park-locations/

Peterborough Fair 2019 Fairground rides at Fair Meadow car park

Peterborough Fair 2019 Fairground rides at Fair Meadow car park

Peterborough Fair 2019 Fairground rides at Fair Meadow car park

Peterborough Fair 2019 Fairground rides at Fair Meadow car park

