Peterborough’s Pizza House restaurant is about to get bigger

It has been a feature in Peterborough city centre for 40 years - and now the much-loved Pizza House Italian restaurant is about to expand.

it is business as usual in the restaurant, but behind the blue hoardings work is already under way converting the adjoining premises in Cowgate, until recently an estate agent’s office,

The dividing wall will then be removed, effectively doubling the capacity of the restaurant owned by city businessman Rinaldo Fasulo since 1980 and known far and wide for its pizzas.

The renovation will also create new toilets, bar and kitchen area.

There is no fixed date for the completion of the refurbishment.

