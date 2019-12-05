Peterborough’s new Nepalese restaurant is hot stuff - in more ways than one

Every now and again a restaurant comes along that just feels right.

We visited Gurkha Durbaar, on Broadway in Peterborough city centre, a couple of weeks ago as a family for my daughter’s birthday and we collectively loved it.

So I decided on a return visit to the new Nepalese and Indian venue (it only opened in October) this time with a more discerning eye.

The building itself has had numerous incarnations and the inside is beautifully set out, from the sparkling, eye-catching foyer to the main restaurant, now split into three areas, all spacious and luxurious.

Tables are a good size, the tableware is nice, the seating is comfortable and the crockery oozes style.

We visited on Sunday lunchtime, when there were two sizeable parties dining. While that stretched our sitting down time to an hour -plus, we were in no rush and it made for a warm, friendly atmosphere.

We chose a table, were brought complimentary water, poppadoms and dips and placed our orders.

I shared a starter – the vegetarian surprise pot £8. No surprise, it was very good– a plate of tasty little spiced button mushrooms, tasty pakora, deep fried crisp okra and chili paneer in a super, sticky, hot sauce.

Donna was knocked out by the chicken sashlik (£11) – great chunks of wonderfully cooked meat sizzling with onions, peppers and tomatoes

I went for something traditional and Nepalese, and the lamb khukuri (£14) arrived with a glorious aroma of garlic and ginger. It came with a two chilli rating (hot) and it took me right to my limit. Cooked with Nepalese hot and flavoursome spices, it said on the menu, and it was that alright. Phew.

But the lamb was delicious , so soft it fell apart on the fork and retained its flavour in the face of spring onion, chili and sechuan pepper. The fluffy plain rice (£3) and a cooling bowl of raita certainly helped.

The girls had chicken tikka masala and korma from the “nation’s favourites” section (£5 for kids) which both packed a rich, creamy flavour.

This isn’t your ordinary curry house – it is anything but cheap and cheerful! But the friendly service is just spot on and they certainly know how to make you feel at home.

Brad Barnes dines at Gurkha Durbaar on Broadway, in Peterborough city centre (www.gurkhadurbaar.com)

Brad’s rating: 9