Peterborough’s most popular baby names for 2017 revealed

The most popular baby names in Peterborough for 2017 have been revealed.

And for the tenth year in a row the most popular boy’s name was Mohammed, followed by Oliver in second and Harry in third place.

The number one name for baby girls registered in the city over the past year was Amelia (for the second year running) followed by Olivia and Lily, according to figures released by Peterborough Register Office.

There was little change in the top 10 names for girls in 2017, but in the top 20 list some new names came in, including Sophie, Ellie, Sienna and Imogen.

It was a similar story for the boys, with no changes to the top slots, although Finlay, Mason, Alexander and Edward were new entries.

Judy Wilson, superintendent registrar at Peterborough City Council, said: “Following the births of Prince George and Princess Charlotte in recent years both names have continued to increase in popularity with Peterborough parents.

“Indeed, William and Harry also remain popular names too. I’m sure the new royal baby name will enter the list for 2018.”

Names to drop out of the lists included Emily, Ruby, Chloe, Evelyn, Thomas, Isaac and Max.

The full top 20 names, including variant spellings, are:

Girls - 1. Amelia, 2. Olivia, 3. Lily, 4. Sophia, 5. Ella, Mia and Isla (joint), 8. Poppy and Ava (joint), 10. Freya, Grace, Sophie, Emilia (joint), 14. Evie and Ellie (joint), 16. Jessica, Sienna and Charlotte (joint), 19. Imogen and Isabella (joint).

Boys - 1. Mohammed, 2. Oliver, 3. Harry, 4. Jack, 5. George, 6. Oscar and Jacob (joint), 8. William, 9. Noah, 10. Charlie, 11. Alfie, 12. Freddie, 13. Finlay and Mason (joint), 15. Alexander, Edward, Henry, Leo, Logan (joint), 20. Joshua.