Peterborough’s mini builders create their own masterpieces at Queensgate Shopping Centre

The free block-building adventure at Queensgate Shopping Centre went down well with families this half-term, with hundreds of children taking part.

The Dream Builders were on hand at Central Square where they took little ones and their families on daily imaginary adventures, creating and building all kinds of masterpieces. Dressed in brightly coloured boiler suits and hi-vis jackets, the Dream Builders engaged children young and old with interactive storytelling and Master-Builder Master-Classes, helping to fuel creativity. From their imaginary spaceship, the Dream Builder performers took children on intergalactic adventures to new dimensions, where they encountered conundrums such as: can you create your own martian from building blocks? What does the perfect space station look like? The bright, welcoming event celebrated the development of children and aimed to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through creative play and learning. Mark Broadhead, centre director at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “The event was a great success and saw hundreds of families enjoy time together playing with the building blocks.”

