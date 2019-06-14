Peterborough’s Key Youth Theatre bring Legally Blonde The Musical to the city

Kindred Drama and The Key Youth Theatre (KYT) have long been renowned for the fantastic musicals that they produce at the Vivacity Key Theatre every Summer – featuring the incredibly talented young people of Peterborough and its surrounding areas.

And this year will be no different when they take on the smash-hit Broadway and West End show Legally Blonde The Musical from August 21 to 24.

Kindred Drama and KYT will bring Legally Blonde to the Key Theatre in August.

A fabulously fun international award-winning musical based on the adored movie which starred Reece Withersooon, Legally Blonde The Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery, and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. This action-packed musical explodes on the stage with memorable songs and dynamic dances.

Equal parts hilarious and heart-warming, this musical is so much fun it should be illegal!

The show’s director, Paul Collings, said: ‘We’re so excited to be bringing this fantastic show to the Key stage this year. Music rehearsals are already in full swing and the company are doing an amazing job with some very intricate vocal harmonies.

“The real hard, hard work starts on August 12 as we put the whole show together in just one week and there are some difficult dance routines to learn. Plus it’s also a massive challenge for them to create these characters who have some tricky journeys to go on, but they are so talented and we have no doubt that they will do a fantastic job.”

Tickets for Legally Blonde The Musical purchased from the Key Theatre Box Office on 01733 207239 or in person. You can also book online by visiting www.vivacity.org and prices range from £14 - £19.

Of course, this isn’t the only thing that Kindred have going on at the Key Theatre this Summer. Now in it’s 28 th year, summer school offers a brilliant opportunity for children aged between seven and 18 to take part in a week-long musical theatre workshop which culminates in a performance in the main auditorium to parents, family and friends.

More details can be found at www.kindreddrama.com or by emailing kindreddrama@gmail.com