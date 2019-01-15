Peterborough’s Green Backyard celebrates ‘special’ 10 year anniversary as it looks forward to the future

The popular Green Backyard celebrated its “special” 10 year anniversary at the weekend.

The thriving community growing project on the corner of London Road and Oundle Road has had a difficult decade after nearly having its land sold to developers, but Saturday marked a time for celebration with the future now looking rosy.

Danette O'Hara in the food shop EMN-190113-150535009

An expanded food offering are among the recent developments which have taken place at the green space since it signed a 12 year lease to buy the land from Peterborough City Council in October 2016, securing £73,500 in grant funding and improving the appearance of the site.

And to mark the landmark anniversary the Green Backyard hosted an afternoon of party games, tea and cake on Saturday as it looks forward to an even more fruitful next 10 years.

Co-founder Sophie Antonelli said: “W’re really happy to be celebrating! None of us can quite believe that it’s 10 years since we opened, and it feels really special to be celebrating after spending all those years fighting to save the land.

“There were a few times when we didn’t think we’d ever get to this point. Having the birthday coming up prompted me to look back through some of the photos we’ve taken, and it really brought home to me just how many people have contributed to the place over the years - hundreds and hundreds of people grew this garden.

Sophie Antonelli EMN-190113-150426009

“We had a little party on Saturday and it was lovely to see some of those familiar faces come and celebrate with us. Now we’re looking forward to the next 10 years!”

