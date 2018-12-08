Peterborough’s Fitzwilliam Hunt hound dies after being run over on A14

A hound was run over and killed by a car during a hunt in Cambridgeshire earlier today.

The Fitzwilliam (Milton) Hunt, which is based in Peterborough, confirmed the death which occurred on the A14 near Thrapston.

A photo from the hunt. Photo: North Cambs Hunt Sabs

A spokesperson said: “The Fitzwilliam (Milton) Hunt can confirm that today one hound went onto the A14 and was killed in a collision with a car. The hound was killed outright, the car driver was not injured and we thank her for her sympathy and understanding after this most unfortunate accident.

“The Hunt was pursuing legal activities near Thrapston. Two Hunt staff were deliberately impeded by five or more hunt saboteurs, with one member of Hunt staff almost being pulled from his horse by a saboteur grabbing his whip.

“The police have been informed and attended the scene.”

The North Cambs Hunt Sabs said earlier today that the Fitzwilliam Hunt had “irresponsibly hunted a fox as far as the busy A14 dual carriageway near Thrapston” when it was “tragically killed after being hit by two cars”.

A spokesman added that they had no idea about a member of Hunt staff almost being pulled from his horse. He said the Sabs are “non-violent” and that the Hunt was “trying to deflect attention”.

Inspector Alex Wood-Davis from Cambridgeshire police said: “We have been made aware though social media of an incident involving a hound belonging to a local hunt being injured or killed on the A14. I understand this has caused some concern on social media.

“However, we have not received any calls or complaints concerning this and are not sure that this is within our police area or Northants.

“We have requested through social media for any witnesses to call in on 101 should they have further detail.”