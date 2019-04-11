Peterborough’s Firework Fiesta ‘will not go ahead’ unless new sponsor found

Have your say

Peterborough’s Firework Fiesta may not go ahead this year after its sponsor pulled out, according to the event’s manager.

The spectacular fireworks display has delighted large crowds for 43 years and raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charities, but without a new sponsor coming forward will not take place in its traditional November slot.

Event manager Phil Branston said: “We need help to find a new sponsor - last year we only just made a profit.

“Our costs keep on rising and we are at the mercy of our English weather.

“Our 40 year legacy of Peterborough will not go ahead this year unless we can find a sponsor.”

Firework Fiesta is organised by Peterborough Minster Rotary Club and Peterborough Round Table, with 130 volunteers helping to ensure the event’s smooth running.

It was held at Ferry Meadows for 36 years before moving over to the East of England Arena and Events Centre (Showground).

As well as the fireworks there is a fair, bonfire, live music and other entertainment.

More than £600,000 has so far been raised for good causes since the event’s inception.

However, with running costs of £52,000 financial support is needed.

Mr Branston said he had been turned down for sponsorship by Peterborough City Council, while highlighting that the firework display in Cambridge is fully funded by the city council.

Peterborough City Council is facing huge financial challenges due to a large cut to its government grant.

A spokesman for the authority said: “The council receives a number of requests for event sponsorship every year, and unfortunately due to financial constraints we can not agree to all of these.

“We have previously provided substantial advertising and promotion for Firework Fiesta free of charge and would be happy to continue to do so.”