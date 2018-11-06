Peterborough’s Firework Fiesta thrills city crowds

One of the most spectacular nights in Peterborough’s calendar went off with a bang as thousands attended the Firework Fiesta.

The festivities were held on Saturday (November 3) rather than the traditional November 5 - but huge crowds of people filled the East of England Arena for the annual show.

And the crowds were not disappointed, with the huge bonfire and amazing aerial display wowing young and old alike.

Mayor of Peterborough cllr Chris Ash performed his ceremonial duty by lighting the fire at the beginning of the evening, with fireworks starting at 7.30pm.

Along with the pyrotechnics, there was a range of other entertainment on offer to keep the crowds warm on the chilly November night.

Several fairground rides were set up in the showground for families to enjoy, and there was also live music on a specially set up stage.

Fire performer Kitty Devereux also provided a spectacular display.

The Firework Fiesta is organised by the The Rotary Club Of Peterborough Minster and the The Round Table Club Of Peterborough - with money raised going to a range of Peterborough based charities. Proceeds from last year’s event were donated to Peterborough Soup Kitchen, Parnwell pre-school, the Citizen Advice Bureau, The Samaritans, Vivacity, Sailability, St John’s Ambulance and Peterborough Eating Disorders.

The event was first held in 1976, and has raised more than £600,000 over the past 40 years.