Peterborough’s favourite Italian restaurant The Pizza House is back - with a smart new look

A month after closing for a major refurb and expansion, The Pizza House got back to business in Peterborough city centre today.

An excited owner Rinaldo Fasulo opened the doors of the city’s oldest established Italian restaurant on Cowgate at 11.30am today to unveil the fantastic new look to diners. “I am really pleased, the builders have dome a fantastic job,” he said. “I am really excited and looking forward to opening. I am sure customers old and new will love it too.” The refurb has seen the restaurant - owned by Rinaldo for the best part of 40 years - brought slap bang right up to date, and at the same time expand into the former estate agent offices next door. There have been a few additions to the food offering - but the pizzas on which the place has made its name down the years and the famed lunchtime specials remain.

