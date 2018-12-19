Peterborough’s Christmas tree switched off due to technical fault

Peterborough’s Christmas tree has been hit by a technical fault.

It was reported last night the tree was switched off while other decorations in Cathedral Square were still turned on.

Councillor Ed Murphy posted of a picture of the tree at 11.55pm last night.

A Peterborough City Council spokesman said: “We are aware of an issue with the tree last night and are investigating.”

The artificial tree has been a divisive subject in Peterborough since it was first installed in 2015. The tree cost the council £40,000 - but there have been many calls for it to be replaced by a real tree.

People commenting on the PT’s Facebook page last month after the city centre Christmas lights switch-on gave their views on the tree.

Brian Tapparno-Clark said: “If you want to see fantastic Christmas decorations go into Queensgate. It’s so much better, they’ve got a fantastic display in the centre, new lights and there’s a real tree too.”

Several people used the word “rubbish” to describe the tree, while others used more forceful language.

But Angela Norman said: “I’m actually pleased to see the tree being reused again. It saves money and it looks fine.”

And Malcolm German wrote: “A real tree will put your council tax up, who still wants one ???”

However, Nadine Jones posted: “Looks like a huge pile of snowman poop.”

Cllr Darren Fower tabled a motion at the last meeting of Peterborough City Council for the tree to be replaced - but withdrew the motion due to a lack of time.

Cllr Fower explained: “I spoke with somebody who is a very senior figure within the Town Hall, and they told me that work had already begun amongst officers to actually look at getting rid of the tree next year. “Now I have to believe somebody of that level if they tell me that, so what I have decided is to withdraw (the motion) for now, keep an eye on that situation and make sure it does happen. But if it doesn’t come to fruition we will be back with that particular issue.”