Peterborough’s Central Park - 40 years ago

A couple of photos from Peterborough’s wonderful Central Park today, write the Paramedic Paparazzo Chris Porsz.

Tthe main image was taken by me in 1981 and features Angela Hopkin (in red) and her brother Adrian Corrigan (fourth from right).

Chris Porsz column - Central Park

They were with their friends Jo Clarke (grey jacket) and sisters Katie Mckeogh (sitting in middle), Niamh Mayoh (blue top) and Lisa Mckeogh.

Jo said: “We used to go and play in the park every weekend, we were all good friends then and still are.”

Pictured on the slide in 1979 is my wife Lesley with son Simon (now 41). You can see the swings, witches hat and roundabout in background. Thank goodness we no longer have children’s play things on concrete.