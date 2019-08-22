Peterborough’s Cathedral Square ‘should not be used for political rallies’

Cathedral Square (where a pro-Kashmir rally took place on August 14) in the city centre is a recreational ground. It is there for the shoppers and others to congregate and relax.

Families go there with their children to shop and enjoy a day out. They eat, drink and generally have a good time while there.

I have been living in Peterborough since 1975 and have never seen a political rally organised in the Cathedral Square until now. This creates precedence and a bad one for the future.

Cultural programmes, music festivals and other non-political events are fine, as we have seen them in recent years.

Peterborough’s Kashmiri population wanted to express their concerns publicly about what has been happening in Kashmir. That is fine. We should have no problems with that. However, the rally should have been organised away from the city centre. They could have chosen the Embankment area, a park or a big indoor area, not the square.

The Square is sacrosanct for political rally. The city council and the police were wrong and shortsighted in letting them use the Square. In future, the Square could turn into a battlefield for opposing groups fighting with each other over issues that do not concern us here in Peterborough, but thousands of miles away in another country.

Peterborough is a multicultural city with many ethnic groups from almost all parts of the world.

Wherever they come from, politics in most of their home countries allegedly are corrupt, messy, nasty, totalitarian and undemocratic in nature. I know some of them still have strong emotional attachments to their home country, but they must not play native politics here in Peterborough. The police and the authorities must ensure that it does not happen, at least not in the Square.

I’d like to make couple of observations here. First, I noticed the City Mayor (cllr Gul Nawaz) attended the rally and he wore the mayoral chain! How could he? It was a political rally. The office of the Mayor is non-political. The chain is sacred, a symbol of trust, faith and integrity bestowed upon him by the people of Peterborough. It was wrong of him to go a political rally on our behalf.

How could the Tories let this happen? Have they all lost their senses?

Second, the Muslim population of Peterborough is only about 9%. Their leaders do not speak for the rest of us who are 91%. I am saying this because in the last paragraph it has been said, I quote, ‘---raising concerns from Peterborough residents----‘.

I do not think I wanted them to speak for me.

Chandra Roy

Bretton