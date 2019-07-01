Peterborough’s Cathedral Square in the 1970s and 80s - what do you remember?

Peterborough’s Paramedic Paparazzo Chris Porsz has taken a stroll down memory lane - or at least through Cathedral Square in the 1970s and 1980s.

Chris has been photographing Peterborough for decades and here he presents some of his favourites which are bound to evoke some memories. Check out the traffic, long before the area became pedestrianised, and the raised flower beds in full bloom. And in the background, who remembers shopping in Mac Market, Frederick Morley, Timothy Whites and Visionhire? Also, who knew the famed Radio 1 Roadshow came to the city? Share your thoughts with Chris at www.chrisporsz.com

