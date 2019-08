I loved the great big billboards at pavement level such as the spaghetti one (main image) in upper Bridge Street, Peterborough – the photo is from around 1980, writes Chris Porsz.

They were a great stage –where I waited for characters to walk on set... they don’t make them like they used too!

Chris Porsz column - 1980

The Bisto kid at the bus stop is outside the Marks and Spencer store which used to be in Bridge Street.

Look closely and you can see Chelsea Girl and Shoefare across the road.