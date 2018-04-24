Peterborough runners battle in London Marathon heat

London Marathon runners had to battle soaring temperatures as well as the 26 miles of tarmac in a gruelling race on Sunday.

The iconic race saw record temperatures this year as scores of runners bravely battled against the conditions.

Jo Morris

David Hardiman, Matron of the Specialist Medicine Unit and former Cardiac Ward Manager at Peterborough City Hospital was raising money for The British Heart Foundation.

He said: “Sunday was extremely difficult. Not only did we have to train in the worst winter on record we then had to run the hottest London Marathon on record. The heat was something we were all not used to. I started ok but i soon realized that it was just going to be about getting to the finishing line not about a finishing time

“It was so hard and at times I wanted to quit, I hit a wall many times and had severe cramp towards the end,

“How i carried on I don’t know. There were people dropping out everywhere. “

Despite the conditions David completed the course in four hours 22 minutes, and reached his £3,500 target for charity.

Jo Morris was another Peterborough runner who struggled in the heat - but was kept going by the support of the crowds lining the streets.

Jo was running for The Teenage Cancer Trust, and has raised nearly £4,000.

She finished the race in four hours 34 minutes, and said: “ It was so hot, even when we left our hotel at 7am, totally clear blue skies, a perfect day but not for a marathon! I felt that it zapped my energy from just a few miles in, we had all trained in such a cold winter and spring - oh the irony

“‘I’m pretty stiff and sore, tired and hungry! Sports massage made a difference but I am taking a rest from running for a few days.”