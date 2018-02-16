Peterborough roundabout improves road safety

A roundabout designed to improve road safety at a Peterborough accident blackspot has been praised by councillors after it slashed the number of accidents taking place.

The roundabout, at the junction of Staniland Way and David’s Lane in Werrington, was completed in May 2015 following a campaign by local councillors and residents to reduce the number of accidents happening there.

The previous triangular junction often resulted in drivers having to wait lengthy periods for a gap in the traffic. Not only has the new roundabout enhanced traffic flow but reported accident statistics for the road show that it has also improved safety.

Werrington Councillor and current mayor of Peterborough John Fox, who campaigned for the roundabout, said: “Before the roundabout was built there were numerous collisions and no doubt several near misses. The official accident statistics only reflect incidents that the police attended and I know that there were many more which went un-reported.

“However, that’s in the past now and I’m confident that the roundabout will continue to keep motorists safe for many years to come.”

The statistics show that in the three years before the roundabout was built there were seven accidents reported at the junction, compared to one accident since it was finished.

Councillor Peter Hiller, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Holder for Growth, Planning, Housing and Economic Development, said: “This roundabout was due to be the first stage of the proposed Tesco and Werrington Centre improvements but, following a Tesco re-think, the planned road safety improvement here was shelved.

“The ward councillors and I were committed to making the roundabout happen however and I am delighted to see that what we’ve managed to achieve is helping to keep motorists safe, which was the main incentive behind this project. The statistics speak for themselves and the roundabout is something we can all feel proud of.”

The project was funded through the council’s highways budget and additional funds were secured from the government’s Integrated Transport Block scheme.