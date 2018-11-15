Peterborough roads get £1.5 million funding to repair damaged carriageways

Roads in the Peterborough area requiring urgent repair work will be upgraded after just over £1.5 million worth of funding was secured.

The Department for Transport announced earlier this week that a total of £1.53 million will be handed to Peterborough City Council’s highways department for repairing roads during the current financial year.

The council is currently assessing which roads will be repaired and hopes to be able confirm these next month.

Councillor Peter Hiller, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for transport, said: “Given the effects of the ‘Beast from the East’ earlier this year and one of the driest summers on record, our roads have been subjected to extreme temperature variations.

“This has taken its toll particularly on the rural roads, many of which are built on peat and clay subsoils. We completed a series of extensive drought damaged road repairs earlier this year and this additional money will help to further repair other affected roads in and around Peterborough, which is great news for motorists.”

Jesse Norman, the government’s roads minister, said: “The Government is investing more in improving our roads than at any time before with an immediate extra £420 million for potholes and local road maintenance just this year.

“The East will be getting an extra £54 million this winter to keep its roads in good condition to keep drivers and cyclists safe.”