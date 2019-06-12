Peterborough restaurant gets its own four-day music festival

Peterborough’s Turtle Bay restaurant is to host a free touring festival to bring Caribbean sunshine to the city centre.

The Caribbean restaurant, overlooking St John’s Square, will be a venue for the four-day Summer Sound Clash Festival from August 8 to 11.

The free event will bring authentic reggae vibes to life, with live DJ sessions from a variety of prominent artists that include Laid Black, Tita Lau, Real Roots, DJ Bungy and Wanita Anderson amongst others.

The festival will also feature a selection of sunshine-inspired rum cocktails and some of the best Caribbean cuisine on the block that will be available from brunch through until late.

Pollyanna Hall, Director of Marketing at Turtle Bay, said: “Rum, reggae and jerk are at the heart of what we do and love here at Turtle Bay, so we wanted to turn up the heat and bring Caribbean vibes across the UK for the summer season.

“We’re all about slowing down, hanging out and feeling good and our Summer Sound Clash Festival will give everyone the perfect way to celebrate summer this year.”

For more information about the festival, and which artists might be appearing here, or to reserve a table, visit: www.turtlebay.co.uk