Peterborough residents celebrate after being named in Queen's Birthday honours.

A number of charity fundraisers, volunteers and community champions from Peterborough have been given awards by The Queen.

Brian Pearce, who runs the Railworld Wildlife Haven, had been awarded an MBE today.

Cllr Lisa Duffy

Earlier this week it was revealed the Railworld site had been the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service - the top award available for voluntary organisations.

When that award was announced, Mr Pearce said: "So many people have given their time for free at the Haven, and it just goes to show what you can create when people come together as one."

Another community champion to be honoured is Denise Burton, who has also picked up an MBE.

Denise was given the award for services to Guiding.

Chf Supt Skeels

Chf Supt Vicky Skeels, from Cambridgeshire Police has been given the Queen's Police Medal. while UKIP's Ramsey councillor Lisa Duffy has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community. Dorothy Fowler from Sawtry has also been given a BEM.