Peterborough recruitment company’s big sweet treat

Staff from a city recruitment company provided an Easter treat for youngsters at the Amazon Children’s Ward at Peterborough City Hospital last week. Charlotte Batty and Chantelle Freshwater, from Unique Employment Services, in Cowgate, popped in to hand over Easter Eggs and other goodies.

It was the company’s second visit to the ward in recent months, having handed over a cheque for £2,000. And in October this year Charlotte and branch manager Drew Spencer will take part in the Great Eastern Run to raise further awareness and donations for the ward.