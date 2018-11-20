Peterborough puts on a fundraising party for Pudsey

Peterborough pupils and workers have been digging deep to raise piles of pounds for Pudsey.

From sponsored silences to bake sales, residents have been organising a range of activities to raise vital cash for Children in Need.

Pupils at Sir Harry Smith Community College wore fancy dress - and were given the irresistible chance to soak a teacher in stocks as part of their efforts.

Yellow was the theme at Woodston Primary School, as youngsters dressed as Children in Need mascot, Pudsey as they collected a huge pile of cash for the campaign.

Children at John Clare Primary School iced Pudsey shaped biscuits, and enjoyed fun games as part of their sponsored efforts - raising a fantastic £245.

Youngsters from Barnack Preschool went on a treasure hunt themed around children’s TV show Hey Duggee, made spotty crowns and decorated biscuits for

The children all aged between two and four raised £26.50 in their special fundraising morning.

Practice Manager Kirsty Adams said: “We had a lovely morning doing lots of fun activities ending with a little disco. Some of the children had their faces painted and they all enjoyed collecting the Hey Duggee characters in the garden to win a chocolate coin. Thank you to our parents who supported the event and helped us raise money for Children In Need.”

Meanwhile youngsters and staff at Alpha Kindergarten at Fletton took part in a sponsored walk to raise money.

But it was not just children getting involved - staff at XL Displays in Orton Southgate came to work in their pyjamas, and The Peterborough Telegraph held a bake sale, which raised £115.

This year, the national Children In Need appeal raised £50 million, with the spectacular TV telethon being broadcast on Friday night.

During the telethon, shown on the BBC, the one billionth pound was raised by the campaign, which was originally launched in 1980.