Peterborough pupils star in Nativity plays

Proud parents have packed into school halls across the city to see their ‘little angels’ perform in traditional nativity plays.

Whether playing leading roles as Mary or Joseph, or dressing as shepherds or angels, youngsters have been filling the starring roles in the telling of the ‘first Christmas story.’ Festive performances have included at Dogsthorpe, St Michael’s Church School, Nene Valley, Heritage Park, Newborough and Murrow primary schools. St John the Baptist Church in St John’s Square in the city centre also held a very special service, with children from seven Family Action pre-schools and nurseries taking part. Family Action’s Early Years Manager, Karen Woodcock, said: “This is the first time we have involved all of our pre-schools in a single Nativity performance, and it was a huge success. The staff and children worked hard to learn all their songs and it was lovely to hear so many voices filling the church.” Along with the nativity plays, schools have also held carol concerts, with staff, pupils and parents joining in the festivities before the Christmas holidays.

Pupils from Newborough primary school taking part in ther Key Stage 1 nativity production

Pupils from Newborough primary school taking part in ther Key Stage 1 nativity production

Heritage Park primary school Year 3 and 4 nativity play.

Year 2 nativity play at St Michael's Church School, Cardea.

