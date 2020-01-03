Peterborough pupils spreading cheer and raising money

Pupils from Ormiston Meadows Academy’s Choir had a busy week performing a medley of festive favourites, which included raising £114 with a performance for commuters at Peterborough Train Station.

Pupils also sang for residents of Beverstone Court sheltered housing complex, providing entertainment with a collection of merry tunes.

Ormiston Meadows Academy carol singers

Ormiston Meadows Academy’s Choir is open to all pupils from Years 3-6, with the group meeting every week after school to develop their singing talents. The Choir is just one of the school’s varied selection of after school clubs and enrichment opportunities.

Kelly Moore, Principal at the academy, said: “Our pupils are always keen to share their talents with the local community and hope their songs helped to spread some Christmas cheer.”