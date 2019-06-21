Peterborough pupils show who is top of the crops when it comes to potatoes

More than 400 Peterborough school children took part in the Kids Country Grow Your Own Potatoes and Celery event at the city’s East of England Arena and Events Centre.

The partnership event with Albert Bartlett and G’s Fresh allowed the children to harvest their own crops as well as enjoy activities including tasting different potato dishes and varieties, harvesting celery, and finding all about the history of local agricultural workers.

The 400 children, who had planted their potatoes and celery during a visit back in March, also had the chance to weigh-in their crop, with William Law C of E School in Twelvetrees Avenue, Werrington, and Newark Hill Academy, on Eastfield Road, joint winners of the biggest harvest competition.

Sandra Lauridsen, Education Manager for Kids Country, The East of England Agricultural Society’s education arm, said: “We are thrilled to have joined up with Albert Bartlett and G’s Fresh again this year to deliver an event that really shows local school children where potatoes and celery come from, from field to fork.

“They all love getting their hands dirty and are very patient waiting three months from planting to taking their harvest home to eat.”