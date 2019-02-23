Peterborough pupils share the love with Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall patients

Have your say

Valentine’s Day saw an outpouring of support for patients and staff at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Longthorpe.

Children from Woodston Primary School and the 6th Stamford Brownies created hundreds of beautiful handmade Valentine’s cards for patients, staff and volunteers to enjoy.

One of the messages in the cards from the Woodston pupils read: “Thank you for caring. You make the sun shine. Keep caring. And be happy.” Pupils pictured are: Tyler Hopkins, Tara Williams, Olivia Jeffrey and Ethan Love.

Donations were also made by: Worldwide Fruit, Posh Beds and Furniture, Planet Dryers Ltd and J Wilson Plumbing and Heating.

Donna Young, head of hospice fundraising, said: “Thank you so much to everyone who supported us on Valentine’s Day.”