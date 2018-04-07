Peterborough pupils say university event was ‘Brilliant’

Twelve Year 5 pupils at Ormiston Meadows Academy, part of the Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT) attended the prestigious Gonville and Caius University for the launch of the Brilliant Club programme.

The Brilliant Club is a charity which works to widen young people’s access to university by placing PhD candidates in schools to mentor students, and has been working in partnership with the academy to broaden pupils’ horizons and raise aspirations.

The programme will see the PhD tutors visit the pupils at the Academy every week in school, where they will run study skills sessions for a period of six weeks. At the end of the programme, the pupils will be tasked with writing a 1,000 word essay that will be graded by their tutor.

Jean Watt, Principal at the Academy, said: “At Ormiston Meadows Academy, as with all academies within Ormiston Academies Trust, our vision and aims are to ensure children are given the best life chances possible. Working with the Brilliant Club provides us with more opportunities to stretch and challenge our most able pupils and inspire them so they have the best chance to reach their full potential.”