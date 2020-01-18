Peterborough pupils fundraise for Australia

Pupils at Ormiston Meadows Academy, in Orton Brimbles, are raising money to support the Australian Wildfire Appeal by running a themed non-uniform day.

In a move to show solidarity with the victims of the devastating fires, pupils at the academy, which is sponsored by Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), decided that they would run an Australia-themed non-uniform day, on January 24, and all donations would go towards the appeal.

As pupils returned from the Christmas break, they were full of discussion about the wildfires, and shared how upset they were to hear that the fires had devastated communities and wildlife in Australia.

This was then raised at the pupil-led School Council, which meets regularly to look at different projects, and how their school can make a difference. With the encouragement of their classmates, elected members put their heads together to think about how best to offer support.

The elected School Council is made up of two pupils from each class, who meet on a regular basis and contribute towards decisions made in school. They meet to discuss fundraising ideas, initiatives to improve different aspects of the school, and school equipment amongst other things.

Mrs Kelly Moore, Principal at Ormiston Meadows Academy, said: “Everyone at Ormiston Meadows Academy has been shocked to hear about the devastating wildfires taking place in Australia, and our pupils were determined to help those impacted in any way they could.

“We’re proud to see our pupils showing such compassion and wanting to make a difference. We are also delighted to see them making sure to put their thoughts into actions!”