Peterborough pupils don crowns to meet Prince Charles

A group of children from a Peterborough school met Prince Charles during his visit to historic Tattershall Castle.

The youngsters were among the first to greet the Prince when he arrived for his tour of the castle today (Monday, March 19).

Prince Charles chats to pupils from Highlees Primary School, Peterborough who greeted him on his visit to Tattershall Castle in Lincolnshire. Picture: John Aron.

​On his arrival, Prince Charles was met by the pupils from Highlees Primary School, in Peterborough, who donned homemade crowns for the occasion.

O​​ne pupil said: “We gave him our letters, we wrote questions about what it is like to be a King and what it is like in Buckingham Palace.”

Another said: “It was amazing (to meet Prince Charles).”

Year 2 teacher Abi Fiske said the children, from the school’s Year Two Flamingos and Giraffes classes, met the Prince Charles through a lucky coincidence,

“We are doing castles as part of the year two studies and we had booked a trip to Tattershall some time ago,” she said. “Then we received an email last week saying we would be at the castle on the same day as Prince Charles’ visit.

“The children were very excited and had made crowns which they wore when they met him, some of the children also wrote him letters. They had a great day.”

HRH The Prince of Wales was greeted with smiles and flags throughout his visit to Tattershall Castle in Lincolnshire and the neighbouring Holy Trinity Church.

The Prince first enjoyed a tour of the castle, where he admired historic graffiti scratched into the stonework and viewed tapestries and then climbed to the very top of the castle to take in the majestic views of Coningsby and Tattershall itself.

Maggie Everington, the visitor experience and volunteering manager at Tattershall Castle, said: “It is brilliant to have him here but also, as he is the president of the National Trust, it’s even more important that he has come to see what is a very important site and part of our portfolio.

“It’s been great to have him here as support for us and so we can tell him all the fantastic things we have been doing.”

Following his tour of the castle, Prince Charles visited the nearby Holy Trinity Church.

He met school children from Tattershall and members of the Bain Valley Group.

The Rev Sue Allison accompanied Prince Charles during his tour of the historic church.

Rev Allison said: “It was an absolute honour and pleasure to meet him and show him our wonderful church.

“It is a real honour to think he would want to come to our beautiful church.”

Pupils from Tattershall Primary presented Prince Charles with a homemade ‘bat box’ - paying homage to the hundreds of bats which call Holy Trinity Church their home.

Catherine Richardson, deputy head teacher at the school, said: “The children are very excited about meeting Prince Charles.”