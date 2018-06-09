Peterborough pupil is a regional winner

A nine year old from Eye Primary School has been named a regional winner in the National Young Writers’ Award. Sophie Austin’s story, called ‘What makes a Hero?’ was a story based on this year’s theme ‘heroes’.

The competition invited children from across the UK to write a 500-word story about ‘heroes’ – whether that’s their parents, a policeman or their idol.

Organised by tuition provider, Explore Learning which has a centre in Peterborough, the competition is now in its 10th year and this year’s judge was best-selling children’s author David Walliams!

A record breaking 39,000 children from all over the UK entered in an effort to win a trip to Disneyland Paris, and £500 worth of books for their school.

The national winner will be crowned on June 18 with a surprise visit from David Walliams to their school!

Sophie said: “I am ecstatic to learn that I am the regional winner. Explore Learning have been incredibly kind and helpful, and really boosted my confidence in my ability to write.

“I am such an immense David Walliams fan, ever since I binge read the Awful Auntie and Gangsta Granny hardbacks in the same day, unable to put them down.

“It would be truly astonishing to end up in the top ten of the competition, but just to come this far in a competition out of 39,000 people is pretty amazing.

“My story is very personal, but I felt it was important to put it to paper as it raises awareness of mental health. There might be other children like me who need to know that mental health issues affect everyone, but things do get better when you talk about your problems with another person. I really hope my story inspires and encourages others to share their own feelings, if nothing else.”