Peterborough punks - standing out from the crowd in the 1980s

What a colourful bunch we have in the main photo this week – and that’s why I took their picture, writes Paramedic Paparazzo Chris Porsz.

Back in the 1980s I was always looking for people who stood out from the crowd – and it’s something I still do to this day.

Chris Porsz column - Peterborough punks in the 1980s

Funny how fashions come back too – including torn jeans.

The first picture was taken in Queensgate and I know the girl with the red hair is Clare Wildman and in the blue jacket is Tracy Farrer.

There is more denim, leather and dyed hair in my second image, taken in the cathedral grounds.

The couple are Tina Tarr and Dog who are still good friends.

