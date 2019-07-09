Peterborough punks in the 1970s and 1980s

Back in the late 1970s and early 1980s Peterborough city centre was awash with punk rockers - and the Paramedic Paparazzo Chris Porsz regulary caught them on camera

Today Chris, who has been capturing life in Peterborough on camera for more than 40 years, offers 10 of the best photos from his collection taken back in the days of mohawks, died hair, denim, leather and more. Who do you recognise? You can always let Chris know via his website www.chrisporsz.com

1. Chris Porsz's Punks in Peterborough - the 70s and 80s Peterborough punks from the late 1970s and early 1980s Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Chris Porsz's Punks in Peterborough - the 70s and 80s Peterborough punks from the late 1970s and early 1980s Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Chris Porsz's Punks in Peterborough - the 70s and 80s Peterborough punks from the late 1970s and early 1980s Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Chris Porsz's Punks in Peterborough - the 70s and 80s Peterborough punks from the late 1970s and early 1980s Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more