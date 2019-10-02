Peterborough pub to reopen after £250,000 refurbishment

The Harrier pub at Gunthorpe in Peterborough reopens tomorrow (Thursday) after a two-week, £250,000 refurbishment.

While outside it has been smartened up, inside it has been completely refitted, floor to ceiling, with new carpets, tables chairs, wallpaper - even the photos on the walls.

The Harrier which reopens on Thursday

And the bar has had a makeover too.

New manager Wayne Gondor has overseen the £250,000 refurb and is looking forward to opening the doors tomorrow when customers will get their first taste of the all-new menu.

The Greene King pub has been rebranded from a Hungry Horse to a Flaming Grill - so expect plenty of flame-grilled steaks, burgers and chicken wings and some hot sizzling skillets.