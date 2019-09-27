Peterborough pub’s MacMillan Cancer Support fundraising under way

A 10-mile sponsored walk got the MacMillan Cancer Support fundraising effort at a Peterborough pub off to a “grand” start on Saturday.

The walk saw Mandy Parnell, landlady of The Dragon, on Hodgson Avenue, Werrington, accept a £100 bet, for the charity, from one of her customers to do it dressed as Little Britain character Bubbles DeVere - complete with towel, wig and fake tan. And her - and her co-walkers’ efforts drew £900 in sponsorship, with the Venture pub company topping it up to £1,000.

Mandy has supported the Macmillan Cancer Support World Coffee Morning for the three years she has been at The Dragon, and will be combining an afternoon of tea, coffee and cakes with a family funday this Saturday (2pm to 5pm) with facepainting, disco, football dartboard and raffle.

During the afternoon, barmaid Becky Smith’s daughter Lillie will be having her long blonde hair cut - and donated to Little Princess Trust, where it will be used for wigs for children suffering from hairloss while being treated for cancer. The six-year-old is also being sponsored to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Mum Becky said: “She is hoping to have 10 inches cut off! This will be a massive change for her as she has been growing it for over 6 years.”

Make a donation at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Lillie-Smith12

And rounding things off on October 5 there will be a fundraising quiz at The Dragon.