Peterborough pub-restaurant has a fresh new look after refurbishment

The Fox and Hounds in Longthorpe, Peterborough, has reopened its doors, showcasing the pub’s brand new look following a refurbishment that created six new jobs.

The popular venue on Thorpe Road has been significantly refurbished throughout to create a quintessentially British country pub that offers a cosy home from home setting, incorporating friendly staff, beautifully decorated interiors, great food and expertly chosen drinks ranges.

The new-look Fox and Hounds at Longthorpe, Peterborough.

Jasmine Studholme, general manager at the Fox and Hounds said: “We’ve had a fantastic time celebrating the reopening and our Longthorpe neighbours really came out to support us. Our guests are at the heart of what we do, so it was great to be able to mark the reopening with the local community.

“We’ve already had great feedback on the refurbishment, both inside and out, as we’ve also introduced new planting, lighting and furniture that have been incorporated to enhance our exterior spaces. The Fox and Hounds is a relaxed destination whatever the occasion.

“The team and I can’t wait to welcome new and returning visitors to the Fox and Hounds very soon to show off the even better surroundings where they can enjoy our fantastic take on classic British food and a carefully curated choice of fine wines and cask ales.”

The new-look Fox and Hounds has a great value two-course supper club set menu, available for £13.99 and served from 4pm Monday to Thursday. It includes favourites such as panko-coated calamari and hand-battered Atlantic cod and chips.

On Sundays, the pub offers a selection of roasts – all served with glazed seasonal veg, Yorkshire pudding, sausage meat stuffing, garlic & rosemary goose fat roast potatoes and lashings of gravy.