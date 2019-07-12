Peterborough pub owners get behind promising young showjumper

Horse-loving pub landlady Della McGinn is giving a helping hand to a promising local showjumper looking to make his way in the sport.

Della, who has recently got back in the saddle after a 13-year break, was a highly rated jumper at her peak.

Della McGinn with Brandon Furneaux and horses Urono and Flamingo EMN-190107-144514009

Now Brandon Furneaux is getting the benefit of her experience and some financial help to compete in what is a very expensive pastime.

Della, who runs the Dog In A Doublet pub/restaurant on North Bank, between Peterborough and Whittlesey, with husband John, said she hoped the sponsorship would take the teenager to the next level after moving up from jumping on ponies to horses.

She said of the 2018 British Showjumping East Bronze League winner, who also qualified for the British Showjumping finals last year: “Brandon won a lot as a junior and was one of the leading pony riders.

“Since Brandon has moved on to horses this year he has has been doing really well and has qualified for the blue chip finals.

“I can see so much talent in him. He has the fire in his belly that he needs to succeed.”

That success costs money of course, and Della added: “I know how hard it is. When I was competing and running showjumpers it cost an enormous amount of money.

“ I know Brandon’s parents from when we shared stabling years ago and had heard how well he had been doing recently, so we decided to help him achieve what he wants to.

“We will give him an amount of money each month for whatever he needs it most - food for the horse or fuel to travel to events.”

Brandon, who is 16 and lives at Coates, said: “I would like to say thank you to John and Della for this sponsorship and I am delighted to represent such an amazing business that we as a family have watched grow into the business it is today.

“ We look forward to this partnership and to see what this year holds.”