Peterborough pub closes suddenly - just months after £100,000 refurb

A Peterborough pub refurbished at a cost of more than £100,000 four months ago has closed.

The Wheatsheaf on Eastfield Road benefited from a £115,000 investment in September, undergoing a total internal restructure and refurbishment with an upgraded kitchen and carvery, plus new bar area and large screen TVs,

Interiors and exterior of the Wheatsheaf pub, Eastfield Road. EMN-190924-124524009

Although owned by Greene King it is a leased and tenanted pub, and the company is not involved in the day-to-day running of the business.

As the previous tenant has left, the company is now looking for someone to taking on the tenancy.

A Greene King spokesperson said: “We’re looking for someone to take over the running of The Wheatsheaf as the previous operator has left.

“This pub has just recently benefited from a significant investment and is an excellent business opportunity for someone looking to run their own pub in the Peterborough area.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this brief closure causes and to reassure the community that we are working to get the pub back open as soon as possible.”