Peterborough projects can benefit from £800,000 Mick George Community Fund

The Community Fund offered by local construction business Mick George Ltd is set for changes which should prove beneficial in supporting more applicants throughout the year.

The fund has proven invaluable to more than 90 separate projects and developments within the company’ operating areas, providing in excess of £2.5 million in grants over its seven-year existence.

Historically, applications have been limited to two rounds per annum, but due to demand the company has had to rethink the process, and going forward entries can be submitted quarterly, providing up to £800,000 per annum.

The end dates of the four-rounds for registering applications are:

. March 28, 2018

. July 11, 2018

. September 26, 2018

. January 9, 2019

The donations provided in the past span a wide range of sports and community projects that have proven advantageous to various audiences.

These include: leisure facilities, churches, playgrounds, farms, country parks, conservation areas and village hall amenities.

Some of the beneficiaries in and around Peterborough have included: Sacrewell Farm, Forest for Peterborough and Nene Park Trust.

The first round of applications for the 2018 Mick George Community Fund is now open. Visit www.mickgeorge.co.uk/mick-george-community-fund to submit entries, before March 28.

Jon Stump, finance director at Mick George Ltd, said: “As with all of the services that the business offers we adapt accordingly to ensure we’re satisfying our customers.

“The Community Fund is no different, and the sheer volume of money being distributed for assistance has urged us to adjust the application criteria to suit.

“The financial support that we’re able to offer is a reflection of the businesses performance in the last six months. We’re pleased to declare that the company is currently in a very healthy position, achieving attractive results and growth, owing largely to the backing of local communities that we operate in.

“The Community Fund provides us with the opportunity to give something back and show our appreciation.”