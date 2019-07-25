Peterborough primary school’s sponsored walk raises £4,500 for charities

Youngsters at a Peterborough school put their best foot forward and raised an impressive £4,500 for two worthy causes.

Pupils at Old Fletton Primary School wanted to organise an event to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital and The Disability Trust.

They approached teacher Josh Pike and between them came up with the idea to do a sponsored walk.

Working out the distance that they thought would be achievable, they decided that children in the lower school (Years one to three) would walk one mile and pupils in the upper school (years four to six) walk two miles.

The youngsters had originally set a target of raising £500, but were able to better this amount by an incredible £4,000.

The money raised will be split evenly between the two charities.

Mr Pike said: “The response to the sponsored walk has been fantastic. The school house captains deserve great credit for the time, effort and enthusiasm they put in to make the event a success.

“We set a target of £500, so to reach nine times that figure is overwhelming. We are so proud to have helped such amazing charities.”

Ayaan, a pupil at the school who took part, said: “I thought the sponsored walk was great, loads of people joined in and we raised an outstanding amount.

“We chose the two charities as we felt we really wanted to help children who are less fortunate than ourselves.”

Michelle, a school house captain, said: “I really enjoyed the sponsored walk. It was great to raise money for our charities and help others whilst getting some exercise.

Julia, a school house captain, added: “It was great to see all the children and staff getting involved and having fun on the sponsored walk.”