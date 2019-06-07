Peterborough primary school’s PTA fundraising is paying off

Southfields Primary School in Stanground, peterborough, has expanded its STEM resources thanks to the new Parent Teacher Association (PTA) committee.

The PTA, established nearly a year ago, has been hard at work supporting the school with fundraising events from bake sales to raffles and movie nights to discos. In addition to this, the parent supporters including eight key officers and 11 of committee members have been offering further support to school lead activities including sports days and in class reading sessions.

To date, over £1400 has been raised by the PTA to assist the school with STEM resources (science, technology, engineering & maths). With these additional funds, iPad accessories have been purchased including cases and a trolley for storage. Further investments are planned for the funds in the form of ‘Flowol’. This programming application allows students to work visually with flowcharts rather than solely text written programming, focusing more on the logical side of coding.

Headteacher Laura Martin is overwhelmed with the support so far, saying: “We have over 600 pupils here at Southfields, one of the largest primary schools in Peterborough, so the extra support that our new PTA team has given us is invaluable. From the fundraising for additional resources to the extra support staffing wise at our wider school events.”

Suman Adarsh, chair of the Southfields PTA says: added: “We have great support from the school, and it’s been really satisfying to see everyone come together to enjoy our PTA lead events from the students to their parents and the teaching staff too. We have also been going out into the community, particularly over the festive period delivering cards or treats and hope to involve the local Stanground community further in our plans for this year.”

The PTA summer fete in the school grounds takes place on July 6, from 2pm to 5pm. To get involved email pta@southfields.peterborough.sch.uk