Peterborough primary school’s musical marathon hits all the right notes

Fundraising pupils and staff at William Law CE Primary School in Werrington, Peterborough, rose to a challenge to have continuous ‘live’ music for the entire school day.

The day began with pupils playing and singing outside the school, on Twelvetrees Avenue, at 8.30 am and continued with singing and performing throughout the whole school.

EYFS and choir singing.

It included the choir, strings group and orchestra performing; singing during lunchtime; a star performer spot and even a year group singing on the bus as they went on a trip.

One enthusiastic child even asked “Can we do this again?”

The challenge was part of the musical school’s fundraising to replace an ageing grand piano which is more than 100 years old. The piano is now showing its age, but is used daily and for regular concerts in the large school hall.

Mrs Tracey Cunningham (Head teacher) said: “Everyone’s feet were tapping as music was played throughout the day with smiles and enthusiasm. It was great to see.”

Key stage 2 pupils singing together

The total raised from the event has exceeded a massive £1,600 which has now been added to kind donations given at previous concerts and events.

Rachel Moorhouse (Music Co-ordinator and SLE for music) is now looking for further donations from local businesses, and a source for the purchase of a grand piano. If you are able to help in any way please contact the school.