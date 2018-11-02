Peterborough prepares to say ‘so long Soyuz’ before spaceship leaves

A new video message from astronaut Tim Peake will feature at a special event to mark the end of the exhibition of his Soyuz Spacecraft at Peterborough Cathedral, on Monday (November 5).

The event, So Long, Soyuz!, starts at 6.30pm and will begin with sparklers in the Cathedral Cloisters, with hot dogs on sale. Then inside the cathedral some classic space-themed TV episodes will be screened, as well as Tim Peake’s video message. There will then be a final opportunity to view the exhibition, take photographs, or pose with the ‘selfie spacesuit’ before everything is packed away.

Tickets cost £6 per person / £20 family ticket (2 adults, 2 children) / £10 per person to include Space Descent VR. You can book at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk