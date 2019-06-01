Peterborough pre-school children share stories and songs for Dementia Awareness Week

Children at the Busy Bees pre-school in Werrington, Peterborough, welcomed visitors from Longueville Court care home in Orton Longueville as part of Dementia Awareness Week last week.

The week aims to raise awareness of dementia in the local community and staff at the home were keen to visit schools across the local area.

Staff and residents enjoyed sharing a story from the book Visiting Gran’s New Home, a book which introduces children to dementia, and the day was topped off with a sing along.

Jessica Porter, head of activities at Longueville Court said: “Everyone has really enjoyed celebrating Dementia Action Week and raising awareness about this disease which affects so many in the community.

“There were some very special memories shared by the residents and children as we reminisced about our most precious memories and learned more about dementia together through the books that were given to the children.”